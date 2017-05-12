Governor for making pre-marital counselling prerequisite for marriage

NT NETWORK

Recommending that the governments in the state and at the Centre should take steps to make pre-marital counselling a prerequisite for marriages/ marriage registration in all the communities, Governor Mridula Sinha, in her report has stated that counselling could save many marriages and families from

breaking.

The report is the outcome of her study on the practice and effects of the Civil Code in Goa.

The findings in the report have been gathered after several interactions with the women belonging to various religions and residing in Goa as well as heads of various religious groups.

The study was intended to understand the impact of the Code on the lives of women of diverse communities residing in the state and to look out for discrepancies, if any.

Its objective was also to ascertain how the Code has brought in unity and social harmony among all women of six communities residing here.

The report says that the basic problems in today’s world have evolved from the collapse of family values leading to alienation of youth.

It also appreciates practice of pre-marital counselling practiced in Christianity, which prepares and educates the prospective bride and groom on their rights and responsibilities arising out of their marriage relationship.

The report narrates some of the salient features envisaged in the Goa Civil Code such as compulsory civil registration of a marriage, monogamy, age of marriage, consent for marriage and inheritance.

Maintaining that voluntary organisations can create awareness regarding the Civil Code and its benefits by way of workshops, training session and through print and electronic media, the report states that the status of women belonging to different religious in Goa is much better than the status of women elsewhere in the country and one of the important reasons for it is practice of Common Civil Code in Goa.