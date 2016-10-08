Governor extends Durga puja greetings

PANAJI: Governor Dr Mridula Sinha has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa, on the occasion of Durga puja on October 9. In her message, the Governor has said, “Ours is an ancient country. Here, we have inherited invaluable ideals, rich traditions and customs which have played a vital and integrating role for the survival and sustenance of our civilization. From ancient time, we have been celebrating many social, cultural, religious and spiritual occasions and festivals, which all had, and still have, a crucial role to play in our unity and social solidarity.”

The Governor further said, Durga Puja is one such auspicious occasion, celebrated by us in honour of Goddess Durga. Goddess Durga is fervently worshipped with deep sense of reverence and devotion. The celebrations bring much delight and satisfaction to every household. The celebrations mark “victory of Good over evil.”

“The nine-day-long celebrations bring together families, relatives and neighbours, thus help in strengthening the bonds of amity, unity, social solidarity and cultural integration.”

May the celebrations of Durga puja, this year, bring added prosperity, lasting peace, enhanced joy and camaraderie to one and all, she has added.