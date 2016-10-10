Governor, CM greet people on Dussehra

PANAJI: Governor Mridula Sinha has extended her greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Dussehra.

In her message the Governor said, “We, in India, have inherited myriad festivals and spiritual occasions, the celebrations of which renew our sense of oneness and the unity of the country. From time immemorial, the celebration of these festivals have played a remarkable and lasting role to integrate people into the national mainstream and maintain unity and integrity of the nation. Every part of the country has unique festivals, but today, people from all over the country are spread everywhere and the celebrations of the festivals are participated by one and all”.

“In fact it should be our concern and determination for every festival – be it social, cultural or spiritual, which helps in promoting social solidarity, cultural integration and national unity. Dussehra symbolises the glory of victory of good over evil and virtues over vices. Let us celebrate this momentous occasion with enthusiasm and renewed joy, which will help us to remain united and lead a life of happiness and fulfillment. May this auspicious occasion bring greater prosperity and peace to everyone, she added.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has greeted the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The Chief Minister in his message has said that, on the occasion of Dussehra, I extend my personal greetings and compliments to the people of Goa. As a glorious tradition of Goa, this divine festival has developed an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood in the state. The festival symbolising the triumph of virtue and righteousness over evil and darkness will usher Goa into an era of joy, peace and prosperity.

May the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Wishing all a very Happy Dussehra”.