Governor, CM extend Gudi Padwa greetings

Panaji : Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended his wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. In his message the Governor has said that, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa.

“Gudi Padwa heralds the dawn of the New Year, when the people renew their sentimental, social and spiritual values and rededicate themselves to work for a better and more fruitful and wholesome life in the society. May the celebrations of Gudi Padwa this year bring greater happiness and prosperity to one and all.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues have extended greetings and wished the people of the State. In his message the Chief Minister wished the people peace, prosperity and a safe Gudi Padwa.