Governor, CM condole Vajpayee’s demise

PANAJI: Governor Mridula Sinha and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at the age of 93 at the All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, on Thursday evening.

In her condolence message, the Governor said, “It is hard to believe that Atalji is no more with us… the nation is in a state of shock. I along with my husband and Goans join the nation in paying respect to the departed soul. May God give strength to his family strength in this moment of grief.”

Expressing his condolences, Parrikar said that Vajpayee was an astute and articulate parliamentarian, as wells as poet and statesman.

Parrikar said that Vajpayee held the distinction of becoming the first prime minister from the BJP, adding that Vajpayee became prime minister thrice and will be remembered by the country for his foresight.

During his tenure, Vajpayee took India on the pinnacles of glory. With the passing away of Vajpayee, the country has lost a true visionary and a great leader, the Chief Minster said.