Governor, CM, Archbishop greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão have greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on Friday.

In her message, Sinha said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals of Goa. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered as a community event as it is celebrated by all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The ‘Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav’ observed all over the country, was started by Lokmanya Tilak, a great freedom fighter, who believed that this festival could spread the message and gather public support uniting all sections of society, further strengthening the overall unity and integrity of the country and its secular outlook.”

“Lord Ganesh is considered to be the epitome of wisdom and prosperity. Hence, he is very popular in the Hindu household. Lord Ganesh’s puja is performed before starting any new work or venture. He is considered to be the most auspicious one who brings luck and prosperity and wards off all the negativity and obstacles away. It should be our endeavour to celebrate such auspicious occasions with mutual understanding and amity, in overall interest of our state and the country,” she added

The Chief Minister in his message said, ‘’I extend my personal greetings and compliments to the people of Goa on the occasion of Chavath. The sacred event of Ganeshotsav is a moment of great pride for all of us.”

Greeting the people a very happy and blessed Chaturthi, Parrikar said, “May Lord Ganesh bestow his eternal bliss, peace and contentment.”

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão in his message said, “In the name of the Catholic community of Goa and in my own, I am glad to send cordial greetings and best wishes to all our Hindu brethren who celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, praying for God’s generous blessings to fall on every concerned household and individual. May the spiritual and material gifts that the deity is believed to bring along be theirs in abundance.”

“As we, followers of a different faith, share in the joy of these brothers and sisters of ours on the occasion of their annual festival, I raise an earnest prayer that we may all imbibe the perennial values this festivity celebrates and, accordingly, embrace goodness and serenity that will lead us to wisely acknowledge God’s loving care present in our lives and to respond to it by generously sharing our resources – even material wealth — with one another, in genuine concern. Above all, may this occasion once again strengthen the bonds of friendship that have always existed among people of diverse religious traditions in this our state of Goa,” the Archbishop said.