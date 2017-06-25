Governor, CM, Archbishop extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

PANAJI: Governor Dr Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão have conveyed greetings to the people of Goa, especially, to Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the Governor said that Prophet Mohammad blessed us with eternal message of love, compassion and universal brotherhood. At this juncture when the world is afflicted with violence, social tensions, communal hatred and religious fanaticism, the perennial message of Prophet Mohammad assumes great relevance to be followed by all the people irrespective of their religion, caste and creed, she added.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, she said. Let us on this occasion rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and follow the path of love and universal brotherhood, she added.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr provides an appropriate occasion to promote the ideals of love,

peace and harmony, she said.

“I would like the people of Goa to take solemn pledge on the auspicious day to always maintain national unity and communal harmony in the true secular spirit,” she added. May this day deepen the spirit of harmony, peace and solidarity in the society, she said.

The Chief Minister said that “on the joyous occasion of Eid, I am extremely delighted in wishing all my Muslim brothers and sisters blissful Eid after a month long holy Ramadan.”

“On behalf of the Catholic community in Goa and on my own, I have great joy in greeting our Muslim sisters and brothers on the occasion of their festivity of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão.

“We join them as they pray for God’s forgiveness, mercy, peace and blessings for all living beings across the world and we extend our hands in solidarity, together to promote genuine justice, lived in friendship with God, the source of all human relationship: with oneself, with others and with the whole creation,” he added.

“We pray God that this be the culture of all those who desire to be instruments of peace in this world, Eid Mubarak!” he said.