Government to supply groceries through fair price shops

PANAJI

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the government has decided to supply grocery items to the people through village level government approved fair price shops.



He informed that the fair price shop owners will give home delivery of grocery food items to the people after they received the order.



In view of total lockdown in the state for 21 days to prevent spreading and outbreak of COVID-19 as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in order to maintain social distancing, the state government has taken additional measures to ensure safety of the people and also to provide them essential services including home delivery of essential rationing and grocery items.



Speaking to the media after a review meeting which was attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, senior officials including both the District Magistrate, Sawant said that all fair price shop owners must obtain permission from the concerned deputy collectors for home delivery of grocery items to the people.



“The fair price shop owners must provide home delivery of grocery items as per requirement of the people. There will be no extra charge for home delivery as it would be part of government initiative to supply essential commodities to the needy person in the state,” he clarified.



Chief Minister said that additional Magistrate would be appointed at every taluka level to monitor and to take review of people who have been home quarantined.



Stating that the government also wants volunteers to help people, Sawant said that those who want to be volunteers for providing help to the people in delivering food, grocery, medicines and other essential services during lockdown period can make applications to the police department.



“Police department will decide and issue volunteer passes to such person after conducting screening and other formalities,” he added.

Chief Minister said that once order is placed for food or medicine on government notified helpline numbers, the police or authorised volunteer will ensure home delivery of the same.



He said that those people from outside Goa, who are still in the state, must remain where they are either in hotels or other accomodation facilities and concerned hotel management must provide them food, adding that students from other states who are in Goa must also remain here and must contact thecdistrict collectors office for their food and other related facilities.



“We want to keep Goa a COVID-19 free state. As of today there is no positive case of Corona virus in the state and in order to maintain this the government has issued guidelines which everybody must adhere. The government has also directed police to be strict so that unnecessary movement of the people is totally stopped in the state,” Sawant said.

He once again appealed to those people who have arrived in Goa in last eight days to screen themselves in the primary health centres or other government provided facility if not done so far.



Chief Minister warned that the government will not hesitate to take action against those who are not following the instructions and cooperating with the authorities in preventing spread of Corona virus in the state.

Sawant further said that the team of doctors from Goa has already sent for training by special naval aircraft and they will be back in Goa in two days.

“The government is all set for setting up testing facility in Goa in next couple of days. Once testing facility is ready all samples of suspected people would be tested in the state,” he said.