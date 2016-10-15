Government to pump in US $7.5 billion to spur growth

An additional US $ 7.5 billion is likely to be pumped in the economy to for growth and more jobs

The government may seek parliamentary approval to spend about US $7.5 billion more on roads, railways and other public programmes over the next five months as it looks to spur growth and create jobs.

The new spending, details of which are still being worked out, would come at a time when private investment has plunged, leading to a slowdown. It would also coincide with the run up to a crucial state election early next year in Uttar Pradesh, a populous state that has more than 200 million people. At US $7.5 billion the additional spending would represent about 2.5 percent of the total budgeted so far for the current fiscal year.

The Uttar Pradesh poll is shaping up to be one of the most important tests for the ruling party with ramifications both for the smooth functioning of government and the Prime Minister’s chances of winning a second term in the 2019 national elections.

While some of the government’s development initiatives, such as electricity, bank accounts and cooking gas, have started reaching people in the country’s vast rural hinterland, the administration is struggling to create enough jobs to meet peoples aspirations. The promise is to create 250 million jobs over the next decade, but the economy is not growing fast enough to absorb the roughly one million young people who enter the job market every month.

Unemployment rose to five percent in 2015-16 from 3.8 percent in 2011-12 government data showed. With private sector investment still failing to take off amid tepid demand and tight credit, the government is left with little choice but to lean on public spending to fill the gap, said senior sources.

Analysts said additional spending on roads, railways and rural programmes, such as an employment guarantee scheme, could provide jobs to thousands of people. “Our biggest challenge is to create jobs,” a senior finance ministry official said.

The second source, a senior government official, said the extra spending was needed to fund existing programmes and not oriented toward boosting growth. But he added that without the additional investment, the economy would struggle. The finance minister, Arun Jaitley is likely to seek parliament’s blessing for extra spending next month, the officials said.

The new spending would come after Rs 209 billion in additional investments was approved in August 2016. Together the total extra spending over the budgeted Rs 19.78 trillion of expenditure could boost growth by about 0.4 percentage points, the finance ministry official said. The economy expanded 7.1 percent in the April-June quarter compared with 7.9 percent in the previous quarter.

aitley has told his ministry that they need to fund the additional spending without breaching his fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP, according to finance ministry official. Last year he had to impose a small spending cut of Rs 42 billion despite revenue receipts overshooting initial estimates by nearly 5 percent, to meet the deficit target of 3.9 percent of GDP.

The two officials said balancing the books could be tricky now as well. India’s fiscal deficit during the five months to August 2016 was 76.4 percent of the budgeted target for 2016-17, government data showed.

Earlier this month the government was dealt a setback when an auction of telecom airwaves fell short of internal expectations, leaving a hole of around Rs 150 billion one of the officials said.

Another source of funds, a Rs 565 billion disinvestment target is also yet to take off. Government data shows it has so far raised only Rs 31.8 billion. Further, a hike in the wages of nearly 10 million employees and pensioners has added to the stress on government finances.

A recent report by the World Bank warned a shortfall in revenues from stake sales and the spectrum auction could hit public finances. “If these are not met, there is a risk that growth-enhancing capital and social spending may be cut to meet fiscal targets, or that fiscal targets may be missed,” said the report.

But the finance ministry is betting on upto Rs 120 billion in savings in fuel subsidies, a pickup in tax receipts and a windfall gain of about Rs 145 billion from a tax amnesty scheme. The picture is expected to be clearer by end November 2016 as more information becomes available about the disinvestment process and tax collections, the finance ministry official said. Reuters