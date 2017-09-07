Government notifies modified scheme for custom hiring service in agriculture

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government, in order to promote agricultural mechanisation thus overcoming shortage and high cost of manual labour, has notified the Modified Scheme for Custom Hiring Service in Agriculture.

The notification signed by the director of agriculture, Ulhas Pai Kakode, which is now effective in the state, will encourage optimum tillage through custom service facility, enable completion of agricultural operations in time, and take the mechanisation within the reach of common farmer.

All the farmers in Goa venturing into ploughing, transplanting, weeding and harvesting will be eligible for subsidy on the hire charges of agricultural machineries.

The subsidy would be available on hire charges of agricultural machinery such as tractor, mini tractor, power tiller/ mini tiller, transplanting machine, weeding machine, and harvesting machine.

The notification states that all such machinery should be hired from the government departments or government approved agencies.

The pattern of assistance states that 50 per cent of the subsidy on standard hire charges would be provided to farmers at source while booking agriculture machineries on hire from department of agriculture. Whenever the government approved agencies hire any agricultural machine, farmer has to pay full cost of hire charges and thereafter 50 per cent subsidy will be released to farmer after the work is completed and on due application.

Furthermore, 50 per cent subsidy on standard hire charges would also be provided for agriculture machineries hired by agencies namely Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, CADA, Goa Tillari Irrigation Corporation, the department approved Farmers Club, NGO, Village Agro Service Centre, co-operative societies, and department approved individuals hiring out machinery at approved rates, besides manufacturing companies custom hiring centres.

As per this scheme, 60 per cent subsidy for transplanting would be provided in case of collective farming for more than 4 farmers having less than 1 hectare area of each individual farmer, and combined to do transplanting collectively.

Meanwhile, the government has also notified another scheme called Promotion of Mechanisation in Agriculture, which will be implemented under the sub component namely Assistance for Purchase of Agriculture Machinery and Equipments. This scheme is aimed towards promoting mechanisation to overcome shortage and high cost of agricultural labour, enabling completion of agricultural operations in time, reducing cost of cultivation of crops and increasing net returns to farmers, promoting coverage of more area under crops, and finally, reducing drudgery of farmers, especially farm women.