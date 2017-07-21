Government is ready to create required infrastructure at Rachol: Govind

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that majority of population in Rachol consist of Schedule Tribe community, Minister for Tribal Welfare Govind Gaude, on Friday, said that the government is ready to create the required infrastructure there, and asked the Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginald Lourenco to submit a development plan through the panchayat.

“Under tribal welfare schemes, the government is ready to build required infrastructure at Rachol. Upto Rs 10 crore can be spend to create the facilities for the benefit of the ST community in the area,” said Gaude on the floor of the House while responding to the private members’ resolution moved by Lourenco demanding creation of facilities for the ST people.

Lourenco had demanded that the facilities like daycare for senior citizens, resource room for schemes and convention hall should be built with the consent of the village panchayat.

He said that the area near village church can be utilised by the government for building the same.

Gaude asked Lourenco to request the concerned block development officer and panchayat to prepare the development plan and put it before the government, and assured him that their demand will be addressed on a priority basis by the government.