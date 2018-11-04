Government directs depts to start recruitment process

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has given fresh directions to all the departments and autonomous bodies, which have finalised the sanctioned strength after the approval by the high-level empowered committee headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, to initiate process to recruit staff for various posts.

The personnel department has sent the order to all the departments and autonomous bodies following direction from the Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that the issue of job recruitment in government departments was raised by ministers during the cabinet meeting held on October 31 at the Chief Minister’s private residence in Taleigao.

The office memorandum issued by the personnel department on Friday stated that the departments shall seek no-objection certificate (NOC) for filling up direct recruitment posts of non-technical nature with erstwhile grade pay of Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,900 (pay level 1 and 2) of Central Civil Services revised pay rules 2016.

It further said that the departments are allowed to initiate the recruitment process for all the other group ‘C’ posts without referring the proposals to the personnel department.

“These instructions are applicable only to those departments wherein the competent authority has issued order of conveying the finalised sanctioned strength on the approval of the high-level empowered committee,” the order issued by under secretary (personnel-II), Shashank Thakur said.

The personnel department stated that the assessment of strength of the departments is going on and inter-departmental committee of officers has already conveyed the approval of the high-level empowered committee.

The then state government led by Laxmikant Parsekar had banned recruitment of jobs in November 2016.

Later, the new coalition government led by Manohar Parrikar lifted the ban in November 2017, but scrapped the old system of obtaining approval of the cabinet for filling up posts

in the departments and set up a special mechanism to assess the strength of all the government departments and public undertaking sector bodies etc for which two-tier committees were constituted – inter-departmental committee of officers and high-level empowered committee.

However, the recruitment process was not initiated by the Parrikar-led government since it came to power in March 2017 and because of this reason, there has been unrest in the ruling coalition.