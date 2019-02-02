Government considering amending public health act, says Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Friday, said that the government is considering amending the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Health Act, 1985, making it mandatory for the school canteen operators to fulfil the dietary and nutrition requirements for students.

“There is a need to have a scientific approach towards the needs of the children. Canteen in schools cannot serve junk food. We ought to maintain a vigil on what is being served or made available to students. There is a need to define what needs to be served to the students, and this aspect will be covered while amending the health act,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane while speaking at a function organised at a starred hotel in the city.

He said that amendment to the public health act is the need of the hour as it is outdated. Rane, later, while, interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the function said that the act will be amended after consulting a team which will be deputed to Goa by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi.

“The health act needs to be looked at differently and it requires a turnaround. We want to enact comprehensive innovative legislation for Goa which will set precedent in the country,” he said.

He said that the amended Act will also root out illegalities and will empower the health officers in enforcements including penalising the violators, and added that the government will form a special cell which will empower it to give licences to spas and restaurants.