Government College of Commerce holds first PTA meet for academic year

Government College of Commerce, Borda, held its first PTA meeting for the academic year. Assistant professor, Mahesh Kerkar introduced the teaching and non teaching staff to parents present at the meeting.

P N Parab and Shenaz Shaikh introduced to parents the concept of PTA and emphasised on their active participation the PTA a success. Principal, Maria Fatima De Souza stressed on the need for parents to take initiatives in their wards’ welfare.

Shenaz Shaikh was chosen PTA president while Shivaji Malavi was deemed vice president. P N Parab, Severine Rebello and Sarvan Singh were chosen as executive members.

Principal De Souza then addressed the gathering and underscored the negligence of certain parents. Addressing the issue of poor infrastructure she assured parents that teachers have not shrunk from their responsibilities and students are provided with love, attention and care needed.

Elizabeth Henriques then informed the parents that students must compulsorily have 75 per cent failing which they would be barred from answering the semester end exam.