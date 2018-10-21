‘Goodbye Papa’ -A soulful sequel

Irineu Gonsalves has received adulation for ‘Goodbye Papa’ with people labelling it as his best tiatr till date. NT BUZZ understands the story of this heart-wrenching tiatr

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Irineu Gonsalves has recently released his sixth tiatr and is surprised by the response he has received from tiatr lovers. He says the reaction “this is so far your best tiatr” was not expected. Known for using projection videos and video mapping on the tiatr stage, people would always expect something new from him. But his recent venture ‘Goodbye Papa’ has challenging projections that kept tiatr audiences rapt in attention.

‘Goodbye Papa’ is a sequel to the tiatr ‘I.C.U – Bed No. 2’. The prequel is a story of a football coach residing in London, and a girl who is pursuing her Masters in Nursing. They fall in love but circumstances compel them to part ways and the girl marries another man. Three years later, they return to Goa. Here destiny makes the two estranged lovers meet again.

The story stops there in the first part and now in ‘Goodbye Papa’ it takes a leap and involves the children in the storyline. The couple Leo and Jane get married and live their life happily with their ten-year-old Doreen and nine-year-old Tom. They are a friendly couple who do not hide anything from one another. The twist in the tale occurs when Leo talks to his wife about an affair he had around a decade ago. Jane is shocked that he suddenly reveals this sad truth, but chooses to overlook his flaw. However, she gets upset and hurt when he reveals that he has a son Jerry from his affair.

He only got to know about Jerry when his mother passes away. Both Leo and Jane speak about their situation to their friends. Jane is kind and she tells Leo to get Jerry home during his vacations. Leo obliges and brings Jerry home. Tom, Doreen and Jerry enjoy each other’s company but the situations turn bitter when Tom and Doreen find out that Jerry is their step-brother. They later begin ill-treating him.

Jerry is hurt and thus feels unwanted. Questions of what will happen to Jerry and how will his stay affect Tom and Doreen arise. Or will Jane accept Jerry as a permanent family member in the house, or will she ask Leo to send him away; and what will Leo’s reaction be; these are the questions that plague the climax of the tiatr.

Irineu believes that our destiny is all planned and no matter how much we try to avoid certain situations in our life, we cannot do much as they are already written. He says: “The story shows that one needs to be understanding when faced with different situations in a marriage. The moment you lose your patience and do not try and understand the other person, the relationship breaks. Forgiveness is the key to a happy life. And when someone accepts their mistakes, they must be forgiven by the other person.”

Many minor concepts like that of a woman yearning for a child or the features of good and supportive friends form a part of this tiatr. The surprise ending gives a boost to the structure of the tiatr. “I would say the tiatr doesn’t run as per the expectations of the audience, in fact it moves in the opposite direction. The audience expects something for the climax but when it doesn’t take place they feel bad. However, when they re-think about the end, they realise that it is perhaps the best possible way to end ‘Goodbye Papa’,” says Irineu.

Irineu has also attempted to show the psychology of children in this tiatr. Majority of the children do not like to share their parent’s love and attention with other children. They get jealous and start behaving rude. After years if they find out that they have step-siblings they are affected deeply. They may understand the situation and help the siblings in their own way, but not all understand. Hence, married couples should refrain from indulging in extra marital affairs. It can seriously affect their spouse and children who may develop hatred towards the parents, the concept of marriage, and life as a whole.

Children learn by observing their elders. In this tiatr, when Jane accepts Jerry during vacations, she treats him well. Looking at their parents, Tom and Doreen too accept him. They reject him only when they find out that he is their step-brother. They cannot think of sharing their father’s attention with Jerry who they consider as an outsider. “How even then Jane and Leo try to instil values in Tom and Doreen is a lesson for many parents who ignore their children behaving badly,” states Irineu.

He personally believes that no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. However, every mistake can be tackled with a solution. Talking about marriages breaking today, Irineu says: “If a newly-married girl complains about silly about her husband or in-laws, her parents get furious and ask her to leave the house. Such misguidance can ruin the life of two people and their marriage. Parents should support their daughter of course, but certain situations can be avoided and marriages can be saved. No one suggests that their daughter or son has to put in efforts and adjust a little today.”

‘Goodbye Papa’ with its 13 kaantaras and three cants, has enough of humour, comedy and music throughout the plot. The ascending graph of the story and unusual climax captivates the audience.