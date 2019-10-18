Good scope for export of Feni to Canada, says panelist

Panaji: Unlike the US and several European countries that have stringent rules for trade deals for non-citizens, Canada is wholly welcoming Indians, revealed participants at a panel discussion at the Vibrant Goa summit.

The topic of the panel discussion was growing Indian diaspora in Canada and how Goan and Indian SMEs can benefit from it.

Panelists pointed out that Canadian rules for doing business are relatively easy, and the country offers huge scope for the enterprising.

Panelist, Mario Martins, chairman and managing director, International Logistics, an export-import unit located in Canada, revealed that a local drink Feni offers good scope for exports to Canada but laws on foreign trade need to be improved to facilitate exports.

He said that it took him nearly three months to ship a consignment of Feni from the state, and added that bureaucracy in getting export permissions was a major reason for the delay in transportation.

Martins explained that Goans can first invest in a business in Canada, and then think of migrating in future by registering as non-resident exporter or importer.

Indu Zore, marketing director, World Financial Group, disclosed that products and services related to art and culture have good demand in Canada, and added that “with so many Indians in the country, Indian culture is very popular. Canada offers scope in wedding attire, services of priests for conducting ceremonies and also products that substitute plastics.”

Zore pointed out that products made with natural material enjoy a thriving market and even small entrepreneurs from Goa can tap the opportunity offered by plastic substitutes.

Panelist Kalpesh, who runs a vastu consulting firm in New York, said that every small and big businessperson from India as well as Goa should consider Canada as a destination for doing business as the country does not demand citizen’s residency for doing business.

Vijay Thomas, CEO, Tangentia, was the moderator for the discussion.

Thomas urged Goans to explore Canada for trade.