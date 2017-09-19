Good news for S Goa passport seekers

PANAJI: Getting a new passport will now be easier for people of South Goa as the department of post will start processing passport applications from October.

The department of post in association with the ministry of external affair has been working out modalities for processing passport applications with document verification.

The postal department has been identifying spaces to offer the facility.

“To ensure hassle-free process for passport applicants and to cater to the people who live far away from the passport seva kendra, the new system for applying and processing passport at selected centres is going to be started in the South Goa with the help of the ministry of external affairs. We are in the final stages of discussion with the MEA,” post master general Dr N Vinodkumar said.

The objective of the MEA is to cater to the demand for passports and to reach out to the people living far away from the passport offices.

The initiative will enable the government to deliver passport related services “in a timely, transparent, more accessible, and reliable manner”, Vinodkumar said.

Presently, there is only passport Seva Kendra at Patto, Panaji, catering to the entire state. But it becomes difficult for the applicants from interior Goa to visit the state capital.

The applicants who apply for their passports online can now seek an appointment and then visit the designated post office passport seva kendra.

Officials from the postal department said that applicants could get a printout of the application from postal employees. Once the applicants submit filled-in forms, the staff will upload and verify the data, fingerprints and photographs online.

“It is better for applicants to bring necessary documents such as proof of age and residential address. The postal employees will also be trained to process the applications,” said an official.

In December, 2016 the Union ministry scrapped the requirement of submitting the birth certificate to obtain a passport. It relaxed rules by allowing applicants to submit any government-approved document that bears their dates of birth such as school-leaving certificate, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card and even a policy bond issued by public life insurance corporations.