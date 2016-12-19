Gomes is an obvious choice: political analysts

PANAJI: Former Goa civil service officer and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state convenor Elvis Gomes has been nominated as the chief ministerial candidate by the party for the 2017 assembly elections. However, analysts are wary of this announcement.

According to political analysts, the announcement of Gomes as the chief ministerial candidate by the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an open secret, given the party’s strength in Goa.

Gomes, who resigned from service and joined AAP, was announced as Cuncolim candidate by the party within days and announcement of his name as the chief ministerial candidate was in the waiting.

“Once Dr Oscar Rebello had declined to contest the elections and be the chief ministerial candidate of the party, it was obvious that the former civil servant would be the CM candidate,” an analyst stated. He further said that Kejriwal is hoping that Gomes will emerge as a leader of the state, in a way similar to the Delhi Chief Minister, rising to fame post the anti-corruption campaign. He said, “Kejriwal and Gomes, both share similarities. They both resigned from bureaucracy and both have alleged that governments have been corrupt. Kejriwal expects to encash this moment in his campaign against corruption in Goa.”

However, concerns are being raised due to the popularity of Gomes vis-à-vis Kejriwal. While the Delhi Chief Minister has become an international figure, analysts are of the view that Gomes has not been able to garner as much support within Cuncolim, the constituency from where he will be testing his political acceptability.

Secondly, unlike Rebello, who led the Goa Bachao Abhiyan and moved crowds with his fiery speeches, attacking the government, Gomes is more of a soft-spoken and calm person and not a crowd puller. “These things will matter for AAP, which is trying its luck in 2017,” he said.