Gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized from toilet of Air India flight

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of commissionerate of customs and central excise Monday early morning seized gold in the form of assorted jewellery and bars totally amounting to Rs 65 lakh, which was lying abandoned in plastic bundles in the rear toilet of Air India flight upon its landing at the Dabolim airport.

As per available information from sources in the customs, the customs sleuths rummaged the Air India flight AI-994 upon its landing at the airport and during the search of the aircraft, the sleuths found three black plastic bundles in an abandoned state in the rear toilet.

The customs sleuths tried to enquire about the abandoned bundles with the crew members, transit passengers and the ground staff of the airlines.

However, they were not aware of the persons, who had boarded with the bundles. The sleuths also enquired about the ownership of the abandoned plastic bags with the arrival passengers but no one came forward to claim the bundles. The plastic bundles were later opened in the presence of the panchas in the customs office at the international arrival hall.

On opening of the packages, it was revealed that the plastic bundles contained assorted gold jewellery and three gold bars, weighing 2.532 kilograms, amounting to Rs 65 lakh.

The seizure was made by the officers of Goa customs led by assistant commissioner of airport Vivekanand Reddy, under the overall supervision and directions of additional commissioner of customs S K Sinha and commissioner of customs K Anpazhakan.

Meanwhile, the AIU of commissionerate of customs and central excise, Goa also seized foreign currencies in two different cases worth Rs 22 lakh early this month. The investigation into the seizure of gold and the foreign currencies is under investigation.