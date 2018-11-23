Gold loan market on the upswing in state

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

While the allure of gold remains strong in the state, Goans it looks like have got comfortable with the idea of ‘using’ jewellery to raise ready money.

According to the local banks and financial institutions, the gold loan market in the state is growing at a steady rate of 10-15 per cent annually, with the segment being considered as the most reliable.

“Several residents are ready to unlock the value of household jewellery for short-term loans, although around 10 years back it was difficult to get customers, as pledging family jewellery was considered a taboo,” said an official from a public sector bank.

He added that “the embarrassment of using gold for obtaining a loan is virtually no more, as all kinds of residents are seen walking to the branch to seek a loan. Banks are estimating that around 40 per cent of the populace are willing to go in for gold loans currently, and the percentage is likely to increase to 50 per cent soon.

A branch manager of Bank of India (BOI) said that “gold loans have found acceptance among the rural community, and the concept has caught on in urban areas. Self-employed, businessmen, salaried and even housewives are the typical borrowers in the urban areas.”

“All the nationalised banks as well as the urban co-operatives, the NBFCs and the private sector banks are vying for providing gold loan,” explained the BOI manager.

He added that for the banks, the loans are attractive as they do not attract capital adequacy, and the safety is in gold as the loan amount is always less than the value of gold pledged by the customer.

To increase the attractiveness, the processing of the loan is done in ‘double quick’ time as there is no documentation. Some private banks, and especially the gold financing companies are the quickest with the disbursement, in an hour’s time.

The typical tenure of the gold loan is from six months to one-and-half year, and at the long-end the tenure is of three years.

The ticket size is in the range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 3 lakh, and the interest rate varies depending on the type of borrower.

The interest rate is lowest for rural customers, who avail the loans for agriculture purpose (usually nine per cent) while, the trader who borrows for business purpose is charged a slightly higher rate.

On the whole, however, the interest rate on gold loans hover between 10.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent, and the loans are much cheaper than personal loans, where the interest rate is around 15 per cent.

Banks assess the gold jewellery on the carat quality, and they have empanelled valuers, who check the quality.