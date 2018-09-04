Gokulashtami festival celebrations at Narva

NT BUZZ

The Gokulashtami feast was celebrated at Narve Tirthar on Sunday with great devotion by hundreds of devotees who performed religious rituals on the banks of the Panchaganga River.

The heavy rush of devotees across Bicholim taluka who thronged to Narva since morning, took a holy deep in river, offered flowers, coconuts after performing religious rituals. The female devotees observed the day-long fast only consuming fruits and juices, breaking this fast with the puja of God Balkrishna with religious rituals at midnight. Sweets of milk product were offered as Naivaidya.

Devotees offered bilva patra, tulsi and flowers, and sought blessings of different deities whose palanquins were brought in procession at Narva including Shantadurga of Bicholim and Piligaon, Chamundeshwari from Vargaon, Kelbai Santeri from Mayem, Ramchandra from Gimone-Piligaon.

A fair on occasion of Gokulashtami was also held with stalls selling items like wooden furniture required for Chaturthi festival, house hold items and sweets.