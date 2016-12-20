Godwin is looking to come back

SUMEDH BILGI

GUIRIM

The village of Guirim settles humbly between two of Goa’s most populous and magnificent cities of Panaji and Mapusa, but has an undying charm and a glorious football history that decorates its simplistic beauty.

Wanting to stand out among players like, Mahesh Gawli, Bibiano Fernandes, Robert Fernandes and Denzil Franco — who have completed their schooling at Monte Guirim High School — is Godwin Franco, who prepares himself to return from a long-injury lay off.

Adversities are not unknown to Franco who has played at the highest level for the last decade and a half, winning 14 trophies in 13 years of top division football in the country — an honour role that is sure to light up any professional footballer’s aspirations. After emerging triumphant in the ISL 2015 finals with Chennaiyin FC, Franco met with an unfortunate road-accident that cancelled his plans of participating in I-League 2015/16. However, after putting in countless hours in the gym and the training field, Franco is back and is looking up yet again, despite all of his adversities.

“It was a major injury. Thanks to God for the miracle in getting me fit again to play. I had to decide not to play this ISL as top sports doctors advised me not to as longer the recovery, longer the career ahead. I had to do a lot of rehab. I did a lot of training on the ground gym and pool,” he said. The midfielder is the only Goan player to win the ISL in the state of Goa and finish as a runner-up elsewhere with Chennaiyin FC in season two and Kerala Blasters in season one respectively. From being victorious with Dempo SC, Franco’s consistency is remarkable and he is gunning for more.

“Winning in Goa was, is and will always be an absolutely great feeling. But I don’t wish to get complacent and stop myself. I want to work hard for myself and for football,” the 29-year-old said. The disappointment of not having Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa in the I-League is evident in his tone, but being the optimist that he is, the well travelled midfielder looks forward to drop a reminder of his qualities in the forthcoming season.

“It’s unfortunate to see these clubs miss out with the history they have. Well now by God’s grace it is to get back with the next thing coming up, the I-League. I’m in talks with an I-League club and hopefully things will materialise. There are some other alternatives that have interested me, but I want to work hard and return to playing football,” Franco concluded.