Goat-foot creeper

Miguel Braganza

It is Bakri Id and one’s mind is drawn to the term ‘scapegoat’ that bears all our sins and walks across the sands of time. The scapegoat itself is one that is without blemish but it is sacrificed for the wrongs of men. That is often the case of Ipomoea pes caprae, the purplish-pink flowered creeper that grows on the pioneer sand dunes along our beachfronts. It protects our beaches by holding the sand against wind and water erosion and, yet, it is often found to be inconvenient by persons erecting shacks along the beach as the creeper blocks easy access to these shacks. Little do they realise that the beach, and hence their beach shacks, exist because of the creeper!

Belonging to the same clan as the Sweet Potato, Ipomoea (pronounced as I-po-mia), its specific name pes caprae means ‘feet of a goat’ (as in Cabra, the Portuguese word for goat, or the Zodiac sign of Capricorn). The leaves are cloven as in the well-known split leaves of the ‘Aptto’ (Bauhinia alba) named after the twin Botanists, the Bauhin brothers. The leaves of this creeper are about the size of an imprint of the goat’s cloven hoof and the etymology of the specific name is obvious once one knows the meaning of its Latin name.

The leaves of the creeper are fleshy and fibrous like chevon, as goat meat or ‘mutton’ as is correctly known. The leaves are ground to a paste and applied externally to control skin infections and to relieve rheumatic pain. Other applications include oral use as a diuretic, tonic and astringent. The roots are long and fleshy. Their network makes the creeper a good sand-binder against erosion by sea waves, rain water drainage and by wind during dry summer. It produces dark brown coloured seeds to perpetuate itself.

The Botanical Society of Goa’s book ‘Sand Dune Vegetation of Goa: Conservation and Management’ compiled by Arvind G Untawale and Kasturi Narayan Desai at the end of a research project sponsored by the Goa Department of Science, Technology and Environment when I was its secretary for the second term (1999-2002) details this plant of the Convolvulaceae family (on page 69) that can be seen on all beachfronts of Goa from Keri-Tiracol to Palolem and beyond. It is often found in association with the spiny Tumble-Weed Spinifex littoreus that is locally known as ‘Saramtto’ and belongs to the grass family, Poaceae.

Locally known as ‘Maryadvel’, the Goat-foot creeper can be seen on the landward fringes of Miramar beach and it is bound to feature in the ‘Biodiversity Register of Panaji’ prepared by BSG in association with the Don Bosco College of Agriculture, Sulcorna-Goa, supported by Syngenta. It is time for the citizens to know and understand the value of biodiversity around them that is being destroyed out of sheer ignorance and greed. If Panaji has land reclaimed in the late 1960s for the Children’s Park, the Kala Academy, the Bandodkar Ground and the Indoor Stadium, it must be grateful to this humble creeper that made it possible!