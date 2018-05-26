‘Goa’s young women hooked on smoking’

PANAJI: General secretary of the National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication Dr Shekhar Salkar on Friday said that although tobacco use related Fact Sheet 2016-17 for Goa as prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences after conducting a household survey in the state, points at drop in the smoking population in Goa as against rise in the smokeless tobacco use, it does not reflect the marginal hike in the number of girls in Goa smoking cigarettes.

“More girls in Goa are smoking cigarettes today as compared to past as they are now working at late hours, in places like call centres, as also have lot of money at their disposal,” he observed, pointing out that peer pressure is further responsible for this situation.

Earlier, Prof Sulbha Parasuraman of the institute, who released the Fact Sheet for Goa, said that as compared to Global Adult Tobacco Survey 1 (GATS 1) conducted in 2009-10, the GATS 2 conducted in 2016-17 observes that in Goa, the smoking has decreased among adults from 4.8 per cent to 4.2 per cent, during this time period, while smokeless tobacco use has increased from 4.6 per cent to 6.5 per cent, especially in the rural areas.

“Khaini is the most common used tobacco product in Goa, with 4.1 per cent of adults using them,” the social scientist informed, pointing out that 17.9 per cent of all adults, who worked indoors were exposed to second-hand smoke at their workplace, while 13.8 per cent of all adults were exposed to second-hand smoke at any public place.

“Among all the states and the two Union territories where GATS 2 was conducted, Goa reported the lowest prevalence of tobacco use,” she stated.

Speaking during the event organised by the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Voluntary Health Association of Goa Health secretary J Ashok Kumar said the next such survey should also include segments like tobacco use by migrant population in Goa as well as tourist population visiting the state.

Stressing on the need to spread awareness about the ill-effects of smokeless tobacco use, Ashok Kumar said that despite ban on gutkha in Goa, there is very high percentage of gutkha users in the state, which could be the biggest contributor towards the rise in smokeless tobacco use especially in rural areas.

“This also indicates that enforcement agencies should work more vigorously in terms of implementing laws against such products,” he noted.

As per the released Fact Sheet, in Goa, the average monthly expenditure on cigarette, for a daily cigarette smoker is Rs 531, while that for a daily bidi smoker is Rs 187.

GATS-2 data further reveals that the number of tobacco users in Goa, who presently want to quit tobacco – 51 per cent smokers and 62.6 per cent smokeless tobacco users – is slightly higher than those who made tobacco quit attempts in 2009-10. “Altogether 49.1 per cent smokers and 44.4 per cent smokeless tobacco users, in Goa were advised to quit by health care attempts, and there is an urgent need to further support and expand cessation services, which will help current tobacco users to quit tobacco,” it informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Salkar maintained that shunning away from tobacco addiction is extremely difficult and only 30 per cent of the tobacco addicts trying to quit tobacco can do so, following strenuous efforts on their part.

An interactive session was also held on the occasion.