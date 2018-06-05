Goa’s tryst with monsoon likely to begin tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The India meteorological department has said that monsoon is likely to reach Goa in the next two days, as 90 per cent of the parameters for the onset of the rainy season have been fulfilled.

The ongoing climatic condition is becoming conducive for the onset of monsoon in the state.

The IMD on Monday said that monsoon is advancing in the southeastern parts of the country and Goa can expect widespread monsoon activity from Wednesday onwards.

In 2015, the southwest monsoon hit the state on June 8, while in 2016 the arrival was delayed by fortnight and reached the state on June 19.

Usually, the monsoon hits the coastal state by June 6.

However, in 2017, the monsoon arrived three days after the June 6 tryst.

On the progress of the monsoon, the weather department said the conditions are favourable for its further advancement in the next 48 hours into some parts of central Arabia Sea, areas of Karnataka, Rayalasema, south Konkan, Goa, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and central Bay of Bengal.

“Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of Maharashtra and Goa states from Tuesday. The moderate rain is very likely to occur at few places in Goa in the next 48 hours, while heavy showers are expected at few places and very heavy showers at isolated places in the subsequent two days,” the IMD said.

Importantly, in the second long-range forecast, the IMD has predicted below normal rainfall over southern peninsula, including Goa, this year.

It is likely to get 97 per cent of the LPA (normal monsoon) with an error margin of plus or minus eight per cent. Notably, anything between 90-96 per cent of the LPA is considered as “below normal while rainfall in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered “normal”.

Also, rainfall is considered as “deficient” if it ranges below 90 per cent of the LPA and “above normal” if it falls between 104 to 110 per cent of the LPA.

Above 110 per cent of the LPA is considered as “excess” rainfall.