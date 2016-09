Goa’s Swayamsevak of RSS on Thursday formed its own Goa Prant, throwing open challenge to the central leadership based in Nagpur. Subhash Velingkar is the regional chief of new Goa Prant of RSS. They will not report to Nagpur till Goa Assembly election. The Goa RSS will also actively support the new political party, which BBSM will form. They have claimed that 3 lakh voters of Goa RSS will defeat the BJP in next election.

Please like & share: