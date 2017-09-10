Goa’s suicide rate higher than national average: Dr Castelino

MAPUSA: Psychiatrist and director of COOJ Dr Peter Castelino said suicides are a huge problem in the country and that “in Goa it is a bigger problem as the suicide rate here is higher than national average.”

“In India, the suicide rate is 11.7 per lakh population and in Goa, it is 15.8 per lakh population despite that the state budget for health sector is less than 1 per cent,” said Dr Castelino, while speaking at a function at district hospital on Sunday.

A memorial service in remembrance of those who died due to suicides was organised at the district hospital as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

COOJ in association with district hospital organised an awareness programme and a candlelight march, which was attended by people from different walks of life including Dr Rajesh Dhume, councillors Franky Carvalho, Kavita Arlekar, Roland Martins and others. Vice chairperson of Mapusa municipality Marlene De Souza alongwith Dr Castelino released a poster.

The theme for this year is ‘Take a minute, Change a life’. This year, series of awareness programmes will be organised in Bardez taluka as part of ‘Yellow Bardez programme.’

Addressing the gathering, Dr Castelino said that “there is a need to create awareness on suicides as it is preventable. Awareness needs to be created by training and having a network of people who can lend an ear to persons in distress.”

Commenting on the Blue Whale game, Dr Rajesh Dhume said that “those who are ending their life through the game are not committing suicide, but actually it is a murder as someone tells them to follow 50 steps and then end their life. The government should take control of this situation.”

Marlene De Souza, vice chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council, said that “we see an increasing trend of suicide among youth and nowadays parents give everything to their children, but lack time for them. I feel parents can play an important role by giving unconditional love and devoting time because our children have a lot of pressure to perform.”