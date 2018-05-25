Goa’s road shows outside India a drain on public purse: TTAG

PANAJI: Stressing on the immediate need for a dedicated marketing team with the tourism department for handling all its overseas tourism events, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa on Thursday stated that presently the money spent by the government on tourism-related events in the foreign countries is “a sheer waste of money”.

TTAG president Savio Messias told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the foreign events of the tourism department such as the road shows need to be effective, for which maximum population of the visited countries, including travel agents, should be invited and their attendance ensured, which is actually not happening.

“And for this purpose, the Goan travel agents, who are well conversant with their counterparts in these countries, need to be taken on board,” he suggested, pointing out that an event management agency, whose experience is limited to holding local entertainment events like Grape Escapade or say, weddings, and which is selected through a overnight tendering process, just cannot make such overseas event successful simply because it is incompetent in coordinating with the travel agents in different countries.

“I myself have been a witness to the “two pathetic road shows” held in Russia in the past, wherein during the first one, food was arranged for 100 people with only one person turning up,” Messias informed, maintaining that only three people attended the second road show, and to ensure crowds in the photographs taken, even drivers of the vehicles were asked to join in.

“One also needs to give Powerpoint/ slide presentations to the foreign travel agents about Goa as also provide them with brochures and so on,” he added, observing that poor participation makes such events ineffective.

The TTAG president said that tourism promotional events in foreign countries require long-term extensive planning as handled by professionals in the tourism sector.

“In the past, there was a road show organised in Australia, which was mainly attended by Goans, and not travel agents,” he noted, raising questions on the need to brief Goans in Australia about the Goan tourism.

Messias observed that the tourism department requires a dedicated marketing team instead of the non-professional people handling such events.

“You cannot send these non-professional people to foreign countries on rotational basis and expect to attract tourists,” he maintained.

Speaking about a letter written by the TTAG to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar citing problems faced by the association in the department of tourism, the TTAG president said the association members had in fact, also met the Chief Minister and impressed upon him that tourism marketing has to be handled by professionals and there are ways of doing it, and further, the travel agents in Goa could be of great help.

“The TTAG needs to be part of this marketing process, instead of the people handling the same ineffectively from the office of the Tourism Minister,” he concluded, informing that Parrikar had agreed to the suggestion but the same remains to be implemented.

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders in the state tourism industry demanded a probe in the source of the travel expenditure of the family members of the Tourism Minister, who are presently accompanying the official tourism department delegation to the US.

These stakeholders also recalled an assurance given by the Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar about seeking evaluation report from his ministers as regards their official foreign jaunts, further questioning as to whether such reports are presently sought or not.