Goa’s rain deficit is 20%

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Half-way into the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded continuous rain shortfall in Goa with overall rain deficit of 20 per cent recorded till date.

According to data provided by the meteorological centre, Goa has received 2127 mm of rainfall against the expected 2662.6 mm of rainfall, which is 535 mm less, between June 1 and August 29 with all 13 stations receiving less than normal rain. According to the latest weather update by IMD, rain in the state has picked up considerably in the last few days. As a result, figures show a significant jump of over 86 inches but the rain has failed to cover up the deficit.

The monsoon was also weak in 2015 with deficiency of 20 per cent which adversely affected the agriculture sector. But in 2016, monsoon was good with just 1 per cent deficiency. Last year in July, heavy rains were witnessed exceeding the normal figure for many days and this year during the same period, the normal range exceeded only five times.

The situation is likely to improve in the month of September, IMD officials said. They said, “We are expecting improvement in wind pattern either over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea. In the next one week to ten days, Goa should see improved rainfall,” said an IMD scientist.

Since the monsoon season started on June 8, the state received 37 per cent excess rainfall than the normal limit of 205 mm but it was only till June 20. Within meteorological subdivisions, the highest excess was in north Goa of around 39 per cent, while south Goa recorded rainfall excess of 36 per cent. Thereafter, the situation turned the worst in weekly rainfall, which reported 55 per cent deficit upto June 28 and in the subsequent week too, rainfall remained scanty with 35 per cent deficiency.