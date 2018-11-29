Goa’s orchards face the axe

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI: The state could be heading for a significant reduction in land under farming with a large number of agricultural landowners seeking change in land use.

Further, the reduction of land under cultivation is also likely to be accompanied by a construction boom, going by information gathered from the town and country planning department.

On Wednesday, sources within the department said that around 12,000 applications are pending of landowners seeking re-classification of orchard or agriculture land for settlement use (construction purpose). It seems as if the applications stand a fair chance of approval, with the government last week deciding to permit change of zone from orchard land to commercial or industrial (settlement) land on payment of a fee.

A November 20 notification of the state government, invoking powers under the Town and Country Planning Act, specified the processing fees and rates per square metre for conversion of zoning of orchard land parcels to settlement land for commercial and industrial purpose.

Local realty developers said that they are in favour of the notification, as building activity is likely to receive a boost. “For several years, the regional plan (RP 2021) is in limbo resulting in a lot of residents owing non-settlement land being not able to proceed with development,” said a realty player.

The Goan industry also views the decision to permit change in zone positively, as it is likely to free up land for expansion.

On the other hand, the notification is already getting the thumbs down from concerned citizens, as it means diminishing of the agricultural land in future.

A realty developer cautioned that the latest amendment in the TCP Act could result in rampant construction in the state. “By freeing large tracts of agriculture land for development, the land pattern in the state is set to change significantly,” said the developer.

The November 20 notification specifies the processing fee per application ranging from Rs 5,000 per sq mt to Rs 50,000 per sq mt depending upon the size of land. In addition, there is also a fee for change of zone to commercial, industrial or institutional zone. The rate of fee is for land in village panchayat – category 2 in talukas.

It says that no fees will be levied on applications where land use has been reverted from settlement zone in RP 2001 to non-development zone in RP 2021.