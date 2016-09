Goa’s internationally acclaimed artist and painter Laxman Pai has been selected for this year’s highest civilian award Gomant Vibhushan.

Goa’s internationally acclaimed artist and painter Laxman Pai has been selected for this year’s highest civilian award Gomant Vibhushan. The 90-year old artist has already been honoured by Government of India with Padmashree, besides the Lalit Kala Academy award.