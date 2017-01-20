Goa’s Heramb in U-19 India team for ODI against England

NT NETWORK/UNI

panaji

Goa’s Heramb Parab has been selected for the India U-19 team for the upcoming five match ODI series against England beginning from January 30 in Mumbai.

The Wankhede Stadium will host the opening game on January 30 besides the fourth and fifth matches on February 6 and 8 respectively while the second and third one dayers will be held on February 1 and 3 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The squad for the two four day games will be announced at a later date, the BCCI release stated.

“ I expected him to be in the India level and expect him to go much higher. This is just his beginning and as I told him the last time, if he does not get carried away and concentrates, he has the ability to climb further,” stated Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Chetan Desai.

“Heramb is a very hardworking boy. He is a workaholic who keeps bowling over after over. I have seen him in two matches and he bowled brilliantly on a placid wicket. He has got deliveries that deceive the batsmen,’ stated Goa Cricket Association (GCA) mentor Suresh Mahadevan.

Heramb was recently selected to be part of the India team that participated in the SAFF cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. In the two matches that he played, Heramb claimed three wickets. He was later included in the India camp in Bengaluru for the selection trials.

“I am very happy. I worked hard during the trials and it is nice to be part of the Indian team again,’ Heramb told The Navhind Times from Chennai. “ I have been sent to the MRF Pace Foundation for practice and should be back in Goa on Saturday,’ said Heramb. “ I should be joining the Indian team in Mumbai at a later date,” he added.

In a press release issued ,the GCA Managing Committee ,”wished Heramb the very best.”

India Under 19 for One-dayers: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh, Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel.