Goa’s head-start in organic agriculture

Miguel Braganza

Way back on a rainy day in August, 1992, when cartoonist Alexyz Fernandes and net journalist Joel D’Souza decided to hold a plant exhibition in SFX High School, Siolim, I met a person who I once knew as Br Borges during my student days. He was now married and teaching physics at Dempo Higher Secondary School, Miramar-Panaji. By then, I had a master’s degree in horticulture and was some kind of expert in input and output management in plants. I had edited half a dozen books on growing all kinds of food crops and how to calculate fertilizer and pesticide doses for large fields as well as home gardens. I would have ignored all his talk about organic if not for the fact that his marmalade, squashes and spices actually tasted better than the best ones I had tasted. That was the clincher!

In 1998, I was invited by the chairman of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education to be a member of the board of studies for agriculture-based vocational courses. My only call to fame then was being the secretary of the Botanical Society of Goa. The Board of Studies had among its members M K Janarthanam, who is now dean of life sciences, and Bernard Rodrigues, now head of botany department and chairman of the board of studies in agriculture at Goa University. The direction to the future was given by Narayan Desai, then principal of S S Angle HSS, Maxem-Canacona, that has produced two Ph D awardees in botany, Ashish Prabhugaonkar and Cajy D’Silva, from its very first batch of vocational horticulture students. The ‘vertical mobility’ provision enabled the vocational horticulture students to even study home science and Geeta Subhash Velingkar is now an assistant director rank subject matter specialist in nutrition at KVK-South Goa. Prathama Rane e Vernekar independently handles the biological control and mushroom laboratory at Ela Farm, Old Goa.

The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements [www.ifoam.org] defines it thus: “Organic agriculture is a production system that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems and people. Organic agriculture combines tradition, innovation and science and promotes fair relationships and a good quality of life for all involved.” The students of Don Bosco College of Agriculture, Sulcorna-Goa, have been practicing this even while they learn about chemicals as prescribed by ICAR in the syllabus. The Board of Studies at Goa University has graciously approved a pro-organic emphasis in the 25 per cent local variation allowed by ICAR, Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE), New Delhi. Visit www.donboscocollegeofagriculture.com for details. With a marked shift towards organic agriculture in India, it has become a case of one who dares, wins. The ICAR’s National Agriculture Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB), has permitted non-Agriculture Universities like Goa University to get accredited from this year onward.