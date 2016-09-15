‘Goa’s electronic waste is manageable’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Electronic waste generated in Goa is at manageable levels compared to other states and most of it is in the form of tube lights, CFL bulbs, according to NASSCOM Foundation.

Foundation CEO, Shrikant Sinha, said that the best way to dispose electronic waste is through segregation at the collection stage and give the task of disposal to professional agencies. Under the new electronic waste rules manufacturers have the responsibility of educating consumers and of taking back the electronic waste of their own companies. However 90 per cent of the electronic waste does not come back to the manufacturer as the unorganized sector is in charge of waste disposal, pointed out Sinha. With the local ‘kabaddiwalla ’being uneducated and unaware of the right method of disposal, the clearance of electronic waste is in hazardous manner. Electronic waste through segregation can be productively utilised, he explained.

The NASSCOM Foundation in partnership with MAIT held a workshop on Thursday to create awareness on environmental hazards of electronic waste under the ‘Digital India Initiative’. The half-day work at the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB ) office in Patto was attended by stakeholders in waste management.

Sinha said that Goa due its small size can easily tackle electronic waste and could be a trend setter in the country.

The awareness needs to be created at the school and housing complex level, he said.