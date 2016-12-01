Goa’s economy in a very bad state, says Luizinho

MAPUSA: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro, on Thursday, said that Goa was number 1 state in the county, but now its economy is in a very bad state.

The state, which was outstanding in its performance, is now going backwards because of the loans taken by the BJP-led government, he said and added that now with taxes imposed by the government, the state has become one of most expensive states in the country.

Addressing the gathering at Nachinola, the GPCC president said, “The BJP-led government has not fulfilled any of the promises which the party made pertaining to casinos, RP2021, and eradication of drugs and prostitution,” and added that there have been many U-turns.

Commenting on I-T notice to Church, Faleiro said that Income Tax department has got right to send notice to anyone, but the way the notice was sent to the Church appeared that the Church was going to take way money and go to Switzerland, “which is not proper, and it is culture of intolerance.”

He appreciated the Church, which has around 1000 accounts, for submitting all details to the Income Tax department within the timeframe.

On Thursday, Janajagruti Padyatra entered the Mapusa constituency from Saligao, and the Congress party workers invoked the blessings of Lord Bodgeshwar at a temple located in the outskirts of the town.

The Janajagruti Padyatra was led by AICC secretary Girish Chodankar. Mapusa Congress block members participated in the padyatra. The padyatra later in the evening entered the Aldona constituency, and took a break for the day.

From Aldona, it will proceed further. In the evening, a public meeting was organised at the Nachinola panchayat hall which was attended by more than 800 people.

Congress leaders comprising Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro, Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, state party unit vice president Dr Pramod Salgaokar, AICC secretary Girish Chodankar, Swati Kerkar and Congress workers from Aldona were present.

Addressing the gathering, Rane said that the government is taking decisions without taking the people into confidence.

“If anyone speaks anything against, then one is labelled as anti-national. In democracy everyone has right to speak and one should be allowed to express oneself,” he added.

He further demanded that the government should conduct inquiry into the assets and bank balance of the BJP MLAs.

“During the time of election, candidates had disclosed their bank balance and property details, the government after five years should ascertain their current status and take action,” he added. Chodankar said, “We are going to villages, telling people that the Congress will give ‘clean Goa and clean governance’ once it comes to power, and assure that there will be zero tolerance to lies and

U-turns.”