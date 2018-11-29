Goa’s chance of getting blue flag beach status ‘sinking’

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI: Goa may lose the chance of getting awarded the blue flag certification for its Miramar beach, as the water quality is unable to meet the standard set by an international non-government organisation to provide safe and fit water for bathing.

The blue flag criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education requires that the beach area should not be affected by waste water or sewage-related discharges and the water should comply with specified limits for physical, chemical and microbial contamination.

However, the water sample analysis carried out by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) in October and November on the Miramar beach has found the presence of E coli. The research found that all the seven collected water samples were impure.

The E coli bacteria’s presence is indicative of the fact that the water is contaminated by sewer waste that finds its way into the sea at Miramar beach mostly through untreated sewage that may contain disease-causing microorganisms such as certain bacteria, viruses or parasites making the water unfit for bathing.

In order to ensure monitoring of the water quality at Miramar, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has asked Goa to submit details of a periodic monitoring of the bathing water quality – number of samples over number of months tested. The state has been also asked to send details of the measures taken towards improving water quality, if E coli is found.

The GSPCB study checked the water quality with respect to indicators such as Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Dissolved Oxygen (DO) and faecal matter of man or other animals (faecal coliform). The BOD, one of the most important indicators of oxygen depletion, was observed to be above the permissible limit; it has to be less than 3 mg/L.

The water analysis report for the month of October states that BOD was found to be above the desired levels between 3.7 to 5.5 mg/L in five out of the seven collected water samples. A high BOD in water means that the water has a great amount of microorganisms, mainly aerobic bacteria. This is common in areas contaminated with waste water.

Owing to discharge of waste water without proper treatment and indiscriminate outfall of a variety of waste, the level of pollution intensifies after the voluminous waste water from St Inez creek enters the River Mandovi and also the Miramar beach near the Panaji Gymkhana. This creek has the catchment from the foothills of Dona Paula passing through the open fields of Taleigao, Caranzalem and the Nagali hills.

However, when the same BOD test was carried out in November, the water samples showed BOD levels within the permissible limit between 0.3mg/L to 1.5 mg/L. The analysis also indicated that water quality met the desired criteria on dissolved oxygen which was above safe levels.

The GSPCB has reported lesser volumes of important indicator of pollution – faecal coliform (FC) – in collected water samples which should be 100 or less in seawater as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It recorded between 7.8 and 33 Most Probable Number MPN/100 ml of FC in the month of October and 4.5 to 7.8 MPN/100 ml in November. FC is a type of bacteria whose presence indicates that the water has been contaminated with faecal matter of man or other animals.

The ‘Blue Flag’ is a voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches across the world and is run by the independent, non-profit organisation Foundation for Environmental Education based in Copenhagen.

In India, a total of ten beaches from Maharashtra, Odisha and Miramar beach from Goa were selected recently under the centrally sponsored Integrated Coastal Management Programme to make them the Asia’s first beaches to be awarded with this certificate.