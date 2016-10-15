Goa’s 3-D printing industry has only one company 

3-D ,mprinting is the technology of the future. It aids in design and hence manufacturing. Of all the proposals that Chinese business delegation discussed in their three day stay the plan to set up a 3-D printing manufacturing unit is the most concrete. It envisages investment of US $ 30 million either directly or through a JV.

Current scenario of 3D printing in India shows that it is at nascent stage. The industry comprises resellers who sell premium brands manufactured in Germany or USA. There are few entrepreneurs who have entered into partnerships with foreign collaborators to share 3D technology and manufacture the printers. Then there are some domestic companies that are manufacturing indigenous 3-D printers. In Goa there is only one company Creative Makerz operating out of the Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration (CIBA), Assagaon that is in 3-D printing. Founder of Creative Makerz, Rtn. Maxwell Saby Rodrigues, was present during the delegation meeting at World Trade Centre- Goa, trying to make his company known to Chinese businessmen.

3-D printing has various applications. It is useful in the construction industry by enabling architects to create precise design models. The field of engineering and electronics requires 3-D printing as it allows product designers and engineers to witness their innovations much faster than before. Dental technology, jewelry, is other sectors where 3-D printing plays an important role. According to IT experts every single industry in future will be revolutionized by 3D printing. From printing organs and prosthetic limbs, to space stations, education, science, manufacturing, fashion etc, the applications are multiple. Since the 3D printing market is just opening up it is expected to create millions of jobs in ways that cannot be imagined, say experts.