GOANS TURN THEIR BACK ON NACHNNI

BHIVA P PARAB | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: The cultivation of highly nutritious ragi or finger millet (nachnni in Konkani) has seen better days in the state. The crop, which was once cultivated in several villages of Goa, has been seeing a decline as farmers are moving out of the cultivation.

Figures with the agricultural department have pointed out that during 2012-13 the ragi output was 51 tonne while the estimated area under cultivation was 49 hectares. In the year 2013-14, the production came down to 14 tonne while the area under the cultivation also declined to 18 hectares.

In 2014-15, the finger millet produce further came down to 10 tonne and the estimated area under cultivation fell to 15 hectares.

Ragi is one of the most nutritious cereals which is rich in calcium and protein and also has good amount of iron and other minerals. It has high fibre content as compared to white rice and also contains higher amounts of dietary fibre which helps in digestion, prevents overeating and makes you feel full for a longer span of time.

Most of the farmers have turned their back on ragi as its cultivation entails hard work. Oftentimes wild animals damage the ragi crops causing loss. This has forced the farmers to turn to raising vegetables.

Sources said that vegetables is a better option compared to ragi as cultivators have to put in less hard work, and the crops are more profitable.

“We have to put in hard work for ragi cultivation… labourers are required and it is difficult to get labourers these days. And after all the hard work there is no guarantee that we will get good yield as wild animals cause damage to the crop,” Lata, a farmer from Pernem taluka, said.

She said that in the past some members of a family used to be at home and they would help in cultivation. But now youngsters go out for work and they don’t get time for helping us in cultivation of ragi.

In the bygone era, Goans used to have ragi as part of their daily diet. But now youths have grown a distaste to nachnni. Moreover, finger millet now comes from outside the state and is also easily available in the market affecting the production of locally produced ragi, another cultivator said.

A shopkeeper selling ragi said that most of the ragi comes from outside the state as Goa’s nachnni output is generally low.

Goan farmers usually raise the crop for self-consumption, he said.