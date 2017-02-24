Goans shut their eyes to Mhadei’s sorrows

The Navhind Times begins a series today which focuses on the lack of public solidarity and united political voice in Goa on Karnataka’s demand for diversion of Mhadei (Mandovi) waters. In comparison, Karnataka has witnessed public upsurge and all-party backing for the diversion. The series explores the reasons why Goan people and political parties remain quiet and do not come out on the streets against diversion

SOIRU VELIP | NT

PANAJI: The Mhadei water dispute has thrown up a shocker for Goa. Karnataka has outsmarted Goa and managed to keep additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni off the dispute.

Karnataka has been able to do this because Mhadei water dispute brings all disparate political parties and people together.

On the other hand, in Goa people have been indifferent and not passionate enough to raise the pitch to save their river from being diverted.

The Goan people’s movement to save Mhadei has lost its steam and has been crying for a push.

Though the fact is that the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal cannot be influenced with protests and agitations and Goa has impressively argued its case before the tribunal, it appears that Karnataka yields more power than Goa, politically as well as by way of public pressure.

Centre’s withdrawal of the permission granted to Nadkarni, a former advocate general of Goa, to appear before the Mhadei tribunal on behalf of the state has been looked upon as an outcome of unity among political parties from Karnataka.

The withdrawal of permission to Nadkarni has put Goa in a fix and comes as a major setback to Goa’s fight for Mhadei.

It must be noted here, however, that some years back there had been a kind of movement on the Mhadei water dispute in the state. But the movement has lost its steam in the recent years, except for a few events to keep up the tempo somehow.

The recent development as regards the Mhadei water dispute has brought forth some questions: why the state has come to such a pretty pass?

What went wrong on the part of Goa when the matter has reached a critical stage before the water dispute tribunal?

The state team led by Nadkarni has succeeded in bringing to the notice of the tribunal with strong evidence the outright illegalities committed by Karnataka vis-à-vis water diversion project.

In response to the withdrawal of permission to Nadkarni by the Union law and justice ministry, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to allow Nadkarni to fight Goa’s case before the tribunal.

Noted environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar, who is also general secretary of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan and has been at the forefront for the fight for Mhadei, feels that instead of waiting for central government’s response to the letter Goa should draw up a strategy taking advice from senior legal experts so as to argue before the tribunal during the next hearing of the dispute.

The dispute over sharing of Mhadei waters between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra is over 30 years old. The Centre has attempted to bring about a negotiated solution to the dispute since 1985.

It has been evident that over the years political parties from Karnataka have kept their political differences aside and shown unity on the dispute. They have been successful in Influencing the Union government over the matter.

But, unfortunately in Goa the picture is quite different.

This time, political fraternity in Karnataka has made the most of the election fever in Goa pursuing the matter with the Union government: Karnataka has succeeded to delivering a blow to Goa by keeping Nadkarni off the water dispute.

Some observers opine that at this juncture Goa has been at one side and the Union government, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been on the other side over the Mhadei water dispute, which points to a rough patch ahead for Goa.

However, the dispute has seen ups and downs over the years. The issue for Mhadei reached a ‘flashpoint’ in 2002 when the Karnataka government during the tenure of chief minister S M Krishna decided to go ahead with a long-pending ‘drinking water’ project by building a canal across two tributaries of Mhadei – Kalasa and Banduri.

Initially, the Kalasa-Banduri project aimed at diverting 7.56 tmc feet of water from Mhadei to the Malaprabha river in Karnataka ostentatiously to meet drinking water needs in three north Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag.

Though the NDA government of the time cleared the project, it was vehemently opposed by the then Goa government led by Manohar Parrikar.

Goa approached the Centre in 2002 with a request for constitution of a Mhadei water dispute tribunal to assess the available utilizable water in the basin at various points and allocation of this water to the three basin states keeping in view priority of the use of water.

Goa argued that the Kalasa-Banduri project would cause immense ecological damage in the state since the river supports the fragile ecosystem in parts of the Western Ghats coming under the territories of Goa.

The final clearance for the Kalasa Banduri project was put on hold by the NDA government following the objections from Goa.

A coalition government of the JD-S and BJP that came to power in Karnataka in 2006 brought the dispute to the fore again with the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy deciding to start construction work of the Kalasa-Banduri project in September 2006. Goa then approached the Supreme Court for intervention and formation of a tribunal to settle the water sharing issue. With no prospects of a negotiated agreement in sight between the three states, the UPA government that was in power eventually set up the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal on November 16, 2010.

Since the constitution of the tribunal, Karnataka has sought interim orders to continue with the construction of the project so as to utilise 7.56 tmc ft of water.

Last year, farmers from Karnataka agitated for almost 300 days to draw the attention of state and central governments to their demands. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah eventually led an all-party delegation to meet Modi to his intervention on the Kalasa-Banduri project.