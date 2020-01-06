‘Goans should not be concerned about CAA’

Ponda: Over two thousand people participated in a rally at Ponda organised by various organisations under the banner of “Deshpremi Nagrik” on Sunday to support and spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally which was flagged of from Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir culminated at the old bus stand Ponda with Prof Datta Naik addressing the CCA.

During this rally BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar, former MP Narendra Sawaikar, Sunil Desai spoke on the occasion. Leaders like Adv Raghuvir Varde convenor of Deshpremi Nagrik,

Nandadeep Naik president of Hindavi Swaraj Sanghatana, Mortu Kurtikar, Venkatesh Naik PMC chairperson and Satish Borkar president of Shivyoda were present.

Addressing the meeting Prof Datta Naik appealed to the people to understand the Citizen Amendment Act properly.

Goans should not be concerned about the CAA as it won’t impact them. It is the opposition party and some anti social elements are spreading wrong information about CAA and misguiding the people, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had made provisions to give citizenship to those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have fled to India due to religious persecution, Naik said.

Further he said that the government has taken the right step by introducing the Act, which will provide security to minorities in countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.