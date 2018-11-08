Goans put up with milk odour

PANAJI: Wholesalers, distributors and retailers have said that they are flooded with complaints from consumers over the safety and quality of the milk imported into the state from neighbouring states.

They claimed that the temperatures of milk packet consignments brought from the neighbouring states are not maintained properly. Consequently people are complaining to the retailers against the milk packets saying that milk gives out odour when it is boiled.

“It is only when we raise the issue before the concerned suppliers they put sufficient quantity of ice in the crates in which milk packets are supplied. But after some days the same old story goes on,” a distributor said on the condition of anonymity.

The wholesalers and retailers clarified that there is no significant drop in the sale of milk. However, the consumers keep switching between the brands before settling for the safest milk brand.

“People today go by the brand name, and many a times they stick to a particular brand which is very popular in the country. However, I feel their choice is mostly unsafe as the transportation of the particular brand takes 12-16 hours. Moreover there is no guarantee on maintenance of the prescribed temperatures… I have always been advising people to buy Goa Diary’s milk packets as their transportation from the processing plant takes just an hour,” said a wholesaler who has been in the business for the last 17 years.

He said that on an average he procures around 1,000 litres of milk of different brands everyday and supplies the same to retailers in and around the city.

“I sell at retail rates to local consumers… Retailers as well as consumers often come to me complaining about the quality of milk for which I have no answer,” he said.

The wholesaler said that only one vehicle with insulation facility supplies milk in Panaji while all other vehicles don’t have either insulation or refrigeration facilities.

He stressed on the need for fitting vehicles with insulation facilities for travelling short distances and refrigeration facilities for the vehicles which travel for long distances to transport the milk packets.

The milk wholesaler also strongly felt that there should be thorough testing of milk samples of all brands that are currently imported into the state.