Goans have hope in Rahul Gandhi that he will address their concerns: Luizinho

MARGAO: Stating that Nehru-Gandhi families have a close relationship with Goans and the history of Goa and, hence, only the Congress party can understand issues of Goa, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro, on Thursday, said that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, in his first ever public meeting in the state, will be speaking about Goan issues and explaining how people are suffering in the country since the demonetisation was announced.

Addressing the media, Faleiro said, “Rahul Gandhi will speak on casinos and Goa-centric manifesto for the election. He is emerging as a new face of new India. The Nehru- Gandhi families have a deep relationship with Goa and Goans. Jawaharlal Nehru gave us the liberation. Late Indira Gandhi included Konkani language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Rajiv Gandhi fulfilled the twin aspirations and Sonia Gandhi is working for Goans through the flagship programme. Goans have hopes in Rahul Gandhi that he will address their issues.”

Taking potshots at the BJP government in the state, former chief minister Faleiro further said that it is a shame that a MGP leader is openly criticising his party’s alliance partner BJP. When asked whether Gandhi will speak on special status for Goa, Faleiro said it will be included in the manifesto.