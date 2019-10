Goans get ready for wet Diwali as met predicts wet week

Goans get ready for a wet Diwali. The MET department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next week. And Goa beware. The next 2 days will witness thunder, lightning and very heavy rainfall.

The state has crossed its monthly average long back.

And the MET department has already announced that the Monsoon has exited the state.

The IMD says that this is due to a low pressure area over the Arabian sea because of some circulation.