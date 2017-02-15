‘Goan youth must make the most of tunnel training institute’

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

Stating that there is scope for construction of tunnels, as railway services are being extended for improving the rail connectivity in the country, Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) deputy general manager (public relations) Baban Ghatge, has however, lamented that Goans are not very keen on undertaking such jobs.

He was speaking to this daily on the first ever tunnel technology training institute in the country which will be set up in Margao.

Tender has already been floated to renovate and modify the existing building of KRC in Margao where the proposed institute will be housed. The signing of the memorandum of association for setting up the tunnel technology training institute has been done with Switzerland’s Hagerbach test Gallery, said Ghatge.

“If Goans show their reluctance, then KRC would prefer candidates from the neighbouring states for the training institute, as the institution needs to run,” Ghatge said adding that it would be sad if Goans lose out on this opportunity.

The institute will be named as George Fernandes Institute of Tunnel Technology, as he was the guiding force behind KRC and had commenced the KRC rails when he was Union minister for Railways. The training institute in Margao is likely to start by December-end.

“This KRC building will be modified and we will be shifted to the old building. Work tender has been floated and within a month’s time, work will start. We are working out the modalities of the operation. The specialised training imparted at this institute would be adapted to suit the latest technology and the geology of Indian subcontinent,” said Ghatge, who himself has undergone training in tunnel construction, some 25 years ago. Ghatge used his skills while serving for KRC in construction of the Barsem and Canacona tunnels during the construction of KRC rail network.

He said that the KRC is planning to tie up with Goa’s top-most engineering colleges for the faculty besides contacting other states too. “This will provide a good opportunity to the Goan youth interested in tunnelling works. Experts from Switzerland will provide knowledge on how to conduct tests on rocks at different levels and the available soil therein. Their experience in tunnel construction would certainly come as great help to the trainees in model designing,” he said.

The present building has nearly eight rooms, which will be converted into classrooms, and the building modification work is likely to be completed by March. Hence, the KRC officials are already looking out for the best team of faculty for the institute.

As per the railway sources, there are presently about 1,500 kilometres of tunnels in the country, while 100 km of tunnels are under-construction and another 2,000 km of tunnels are at the planning stage for bettering connectivity in railways, metro rails, roadways, hydroelectricity, water, sewerage and irrigation sectors.

After passing out from the Goa College of Engineering at Farmagudi in tunnel construction, Ghatge applied for KRC job in 1992 when KRC was about to commence the Goa railway route. Ghatge was selected along with 20 of his other classmates.

“All of us passed the written exam and were selected. After training, many of us wanted job in the nearby areas. Two of us, Manoj Desai and I, however, made up our mind to work wherever we would be transferred. I was given a job in Canacona for tunnel construction, while Desai was put on duty in Pernem. Both of us succeeded,” said Ghatge adding that under his guidance, a 3.3-km long tunnel was constructed at Barsem in Canacona and a 1.5-km long tunnel was constructed in Pernem under the supervision of Desai. He lamented that many Goan youth had missed the opportunity then.