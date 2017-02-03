Goan voters could prove all pre-poll surveys wrong

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

PANAJI

With 11,10,884 electors in the state all set to elect the new government for Goa through the ballot exercise on February 4, it clearly appears that almost all the pre-poll surveys conducted by various agencies during past six months would be proven wrong by the voters.

The previous assembly election held in the state in 2012 had fewer such surveys as compared to this time, however, the winds of change were evident then. The high anti-incumbency hounding the then ruling party – Congress – as well as the atmosphere of transformation – Parivartan – created by Manohar Parrikar, who at that time was the leader of the opposition, together provided a clue about the next government that would take over the Goan administration, in March 2012.

Nevertheless, most of the pre-poll surveys, preceding the 2012 state assembly polls were reluctant to predict majority of the seats – 21 – for the Bharatiya Janata Party and had deduced that the BJP, on its own strength would gain 17 to 18 seats, and further, with its then coalition partner, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party would be able to form the government. Even most of the BJP leaders shared this view. In fact, any political party crossing the half-way mark of 20 seats was unimaginable till 2012 because of the fluid political situation, which Goa experienced during earlier two-and-a-half decades, to be precise, since this Union Territory was upgraded with statehood. This situation had created utter political instability in the state.

This time around, the pre-poll surveys have become bolder and today, every major political party contesting the 2017 state assembly election in Goa, has through some pre-poll survey or other, been lucky enough to cross the 20-seat barrier. In most of the cases, these surveys have made extreme predictions, as also appear to be much confused. This may probably be due to the fact that the voters themselves are confused and are having a tough time to achieve a balance between a good party and a good candidate.

One of the significant reasons for this confusion is the entry of many new political parties into the Goan electoral fray, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Goa Forward Party, the United Goans Party and the Goa Suraksha Manch, giving wide choice to voters. The options are many while every voter gets to press only one button on the electronic voting machine. This mindset of the voters could either result in altogether a surprising result or a fractured mandate; both cases denying any political party an absolute majority. The single largest party, in such a case, would then have to undergo lot of ‘struggle’ and make lot of ‘efforts’ to form the government.

Every major political party in the state electoral arena also vouches for gaining majority in this election, from 35 seats to 26 seats to 22 seats. The voters, on the other side, have been displaying their disappointment towards the system as a whole, of which all the political parties form an important part. If the same is reflected in the election result, then it should not come as a surprise.

All said and done, it is very important that from the list of 11,10,884 Goan voters, as many voters as possible should come out and vote, not because it is their fundamental right, but in a democratic society, the decision of the majority is supreme.