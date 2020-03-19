Goan team in final round of national quiz

Two Panaji-based students, Asmi Bhupesh Wadji and Puneet Sharma of People’s High School, Panaji, and Fr Agnel Central School, Pilar respectively are among the top 60 participants from India who will compete at the DSSL-Discovery School Super League Season 2, a quiz powered by Byju’s. A national level inter school contest, DSSL is a critical thinking and aptitude-based competition that provides a unique platform for students to compete and win laurels for themselves and their schools.

Over 60 lakh students participated from 17,000 plus schools across the country in round 1, conducted in schools. Of these, two students from each school were selected, one from the junior category (class 4 to 6) and one student representing senior category (class 7 to 9). Out of these 34,000 students then appeared in round 2.

Asmi (junior category) and Puneet (senior category) have now been shortlisted for round 3, which will telecast on Discovery Channel (date yet to be finalised). The on-air phase will feature 30 teams (one each from 29 states and one from Delhi NCR) who will compete in five semi-finals (six teams per episode). The top three winning teams of round 3 will win a trip to NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) along with a cash prize.

“I am very excited as I did not even expect to get selected. Now, I hope to proceed to the finals. I will do my best and I hope to win. However, more than anything else it is the joy of participation for me,” says Asmi, who is an avid reader and even has her own book review channel on YouTube – Asmi’sBookPick. She also enjoys writing, playing the keyboard, and origami. For the competition, she is preparing by reading old Olympiad books, few work books with questions related to maths, science, and general logical reasoning, all

online.

Puneet too is preparing by reading Olympiad books and other text books online, and expects to reach the finals atleast. “For the first and second round we were given multiple choice questions based written screening test. It comprised questions on science, maths and English. Science and maths were easy but English was a bit difficult,” says the youngster who enjoys cricket and video

games.

Bhupesh Wadji, Asmi’s father says that the contest is encouraging for their children because they were selected from a number of students all over India. “We are really happy and proud of our children. For us they are already the

winners.”