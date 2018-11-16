Goan Shopping Expo in Margao

PANAJI: The Goan Shopping Expo Exhibition is underway at SPGDA ground opposite Inox, Margao and will be open for public until November 19, from 10 am to 9 pm. The exhibition was inaugurated by Margao Municipal Council chairperson Dr Babita Prabhudessai recently and has drawn good response from the people of South Goa, and is organised by Smile Goa Exhibitions for last several years in different parts of Goa. This exhibition cum sale is showcasing more than thousand brands in home and lifestyle products. The items on display are crockery’s, kitchen utensils and other equipments, wooden and steel furniture, sofa sets, electrical items, readymade garments, branded silk and Kanchipuram sarees, formal, churidars, western dresses, shoes, sandals, hand bags, trolley bags, toys, imitation jewellery, fitness equipments, branded sun glasses etc. NT

