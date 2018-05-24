Goan seafarers to support union protest in Mumbai on June 25

MARGAO: The Goan Seamen’s Association of India (GSAI) has extended support to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India in their protest to be held in Mumbai on June 25 demanding increase in amount received as pension, family mediclaim and travel allowance.

As part of the awareness campaign, the Union representatives will protest on June 25 celebrated as the International Day of the Seafarer outside the DG Shipping office in Mumbai. “At the moment retired seafarers only receive Rs 200 as part of pension. We account for lakhs of rupees for the economy but are given only Rs 200. Our demand is to increase this amount to Rs 5,000 along with better family mediclaim benefits and travel allowance,” said retired seamen from the Union Shivaji Mindhe who has been travelling coastal India to create awareness about the protest.

Lending support to the cause, GSAI president Dickson Vaz announced at a meeting held on Wednesday with members that the association would support travel and stay for 15 of the association members.

“This agitation is to ensure our demands that we have been making for several years are heard. We have met and discussed with many state and central government officials, but so far nothing has happened. Now we have filed a PIL with all the documents we have collected and we want people from the state to support this protest,” said Vaz.

Lamenting that the state government’s constant decision to change the director of NRI affairs in the state has caused hardships for the community, the Goan Seamen’s Association of India (GSAI) has asked for a fixed official to ensure timely solution to their issues.