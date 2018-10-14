Goan players impress on day 1

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goan chess players put up an impressive performance on the first day of Goa Chess Association’s 1st Goa International Open GM tournament at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim, on Saturday.

In round 1 of Category A Anurag Mhamal eased his way past WFM Bidhar Rutumbara. Meanwhile FIDE Master Ameya Audi beat AFM Choubey Saurabh to begin his Category A campaign on a high.

On top boards, GM Kravstiv Martyn, GM Amonatov Farrukh, GM Popov Ivan, GM Idnai Pouyo recorded comfortable wins in their respective encounters, while GM Tukhaev Adam, GM Kunte Abhijit were held by Himanshu Ranjan and Santanu B Gohain respectively.

Goa’s Devi S Naik put up a strong fight and earned half a point holding a higher rated player Kumar Gaurav to a draw. Meanwhile WGM Bhakti Kulkarni’s match with Akash Dalvi ended in a draw.

On another table, was Nashik’s Dhanshree Rathi, who pulled off a great upset as she beat WIM Kasparova Tatiana from Belarus.

In the B category, Goa’s Anirudh V Bhat, Anvesh Bandekar, Swayam Naik, Sawant Tatvesh Ramdas, Sirsat Shekar, Amogh Namshilker, Vihan Dumir, Paarth Salvi, Aaryan Raikar began on a winning note.

Uzbekistan’s Safarov Donir had a fine start collecting maximum points in Round 1 beating Yash Abhijt Patel. Meanwhile the other foreign player — Laddha Yash Jayesh slummed to a shock defeat against Nirgul Keval.