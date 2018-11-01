Goan non-feature film to open Indian Panorama at IFFI

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

‘Kharvas’, a Marathi short film directed by Goan film-maker Aditya Jambhale will be the opening non-feature film in the Indian Panorama section of the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The non-feature films category will screen altogether 21 short films, this year.

‘Kharvas’ narrates the tale of Aasawari, who after losing her baby during delivery withdraws to her ancestral home in a remote Konkan village and struggles to overcome the tragic trauma, just as she accidentally learns about a pregnant cow due to deliver, in their own cowshed.

Jambhale is a young film-maker from Ponda, who had earlier won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his Marathi short film ‘Aaba Aiktaay Naa?’

Speaking to this daily, Jambhale said that he and his team are honoured to be a part of Indian Panorama, more so as his short film is the only Goan entry in the prestigious section of the film festival, this year. “Actually, last year I received National Film Award for my short film, ‘Aaba Aiktaay Naa?’, but it could not be included in the Indian

Panorama,” he lamented, pointing out, “However, this year, my wish has been fulfilled.”

Jambhale also informed that ‘Kharvas’, which speaks about and honours motherhood, was screened in the Short Film Corner at the Cannes Film Festival, earlier this year, as also was shown at the Marathi Film Festival in Goa. “Myself, and the entire crew of the film including the lead actress Veena Jamkar will be attending the screening of ‘Kharvas’, at the IFFI 2018,” he stated.

‘Kharvas’ is a 38-minute short film, which was completed in eight months’ time.

Besides ‘Kharvas’, the non-feature films category of Indian Panorama includes seven other Marathi short films namely ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Na bole wo Haram’, ‘Silent Scream’, ‘Yes, I am Mauli’, ‘Pamphlet’, ‘Aai Shappath’ and ‘Bhar Dupari’. In addition, there is a Bengali short film ‘Sampurak’ and a Bhojpuri short film, ‘Naach Bhikari Naach’ to be screened under this category.

Furthermore, English short films namely ‘Decoding Shankar’, ‘Gyamo – Queen of the Mountains’, ‘The World’s Most Famous Tiger’ and ‘Bunkar: The last of the Varanasi Weavers’; Hindi short films namely ‘Monitor’, ‘Nani Teri Morni’ and ‘Burning’; Malayalam short films namely ‘Sword of Liberty’, ‘Midnight Run’ and ‘Lasyam’; and a Oriya short film titled ‘Malai’ are also slated to be screened at IFFI 2018 under the non-feature films category.

The jury for the non-feature films category is headed by acclaimed film editor and director, Vinod Ganatra, and includes members like film-makers Uday Shankar Pani and Parvati Menon.

Meanwhile, ‘Olu’, a Malayalam feature film directed by noted filmmaker, Shaji N Karun, will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the mega film festival, which will be inaugurated in Goa on November 20.

‘Olu’ is set in a nameless Malabar village, and revolves around Maya, who is gang-raped and dumped in backwaters; she, however, finds another life in the desolate depths of these backwaters.

Among the 22 feature films to be screened under the feature films category of Indian Panorama are two Hindi films, ‘October’ directed by Shoojit Sircar and ‘Bhor’ directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, as well as two Marathi film, ‘Dhappa’ and ‘Aamhi Doghi’.

Other films to be screened under the feature films category are five Bengali films, ‘Nagarkirtan’, ‘Sa’, ‘Uma’, ‘Abyakto’ and ‘Uronchindi’; a Jasari film titled ‘Sinjar’ and a Ladakhi film called ‘Walking With the Wind’; five other Malayalam films namely ‘Bhayanakam’, ‘Makkana’, ‘Poomaram’, ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ and ‘Ee Maa Yove’, four Tamil films namely ‘To Let’, ‘Baaram’, ‘Periyerum Perumal’ and ‘Perambu’; and a Tulu film, ‘Paddayi’.

The feature films category also includes a segment of four ‘mainstream cinema’ films including ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Raazi’, all in Hindi, and a Telugu film, ‘Mahanati’.

The 13-member jury for feature films category is headed by noted film-maker Rahul Rawail.

This year, there is no inclusion of any Konkani film in the Indian Panorama section, either under the feature films category or the non-feature films category.